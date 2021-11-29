Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: What Is The UK Start Time?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After years of negotiations that have seemed to have endlessly fallen through, Amir Khan will finally fight Kell Brook in the UK.

The two titans of British boxing have been locked in a war of words for many years but had been unable to put together a fight, despite their hostilities towards each other.

According to Boxrec, both Khan and Brook are currently classed as inactive fighters, with Khan last fighting and beating Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia back in 2019 - with Brook having last fought last year where he was beaten by Terence Crawford in a WBO title bout.

Both men were in their prime back in 2015 and Khan previously told the Last Stand Podcast that he wanted to fight the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao instead of Brook at that stage of his career, as he attempted to make a name for himself in the United States.

But with the fight now set in stone and taking place in the UK, many fight fans will be eager to know at approximately what time the fight will be starting in the British Isles.

Read more: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook UK Start Time

With the bout taking place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 19th February 2022, it is likely that fans will not have to wait too late to watch this eagerly anticipated match up.

While there have been no official ring walk times confirmed from the promoters, mainly due to undercard fights that are set to take place beforehand, we expect the fight will start no later than 10 pm GMT.

It is a fight that fans across the world, especially in the UK, will not want to miss. Will it live up to the eventful pre-fight talk? We will find out as the eyes of the boxing world will be fixated on Manchester.

This article will be updated as soon as more details become available in the coming days, weeks and months. So stick with us and stay tuned!

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.



News Now - Sport News