Pascal Ferre, editor in chief of France Football, claimed earlier this week that Cristiano Ronaldo would not retire until he wins more Ballon d'Or trophies than Lionel Messi.

"Ronaldo has only one ambition and that is to retire with more Ballon d'Or than Messi and I know because he told me," Ferre claimed, per DAZN.

Ronaldo will not be at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, which takes place on Monday evening.

He has now launched a furious Instagram post criticising Ferre after his claims.

"Today's outcome explains why Pascal Ferré's statements last week, when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi," he started.

"Pascal Ferré lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or. And he lied again today when justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist.

"I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country. The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football.

"I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United's next game and on everything that, together with my team-mates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest…"

Wow. Fair to say that Ronaldo took exception to Ferre's comments.

