Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard 'already eyeing up' new Villa Park signings

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield believes Steven Gerrard will already know a certain list of players that he is eyeing up for Aston Villa.



Gerrard was appointed as the new Aston Villa head coach following the departure of Dean Smith, putting pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with Gary McAlilster, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw, Scott Mason and Jordan Milsom also joining him at Villa Park as part of the backroom staff.



Whilst they have had a couple of games to assess the current group of players, Hatfield believes the Villa boss will have a list of targets he is interested in with the January transfer window just around the corner.

How have Aston Villa fared so far under Gerrard?

It’s been a tremendous start for Gerrard as Villa made it two wins out of two last weekend, when they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park following a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.



Gerrard has set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation with Villa seeing less of the ball than their opponents in both matches. Against Crystal Palace they had 37% possession and it was the same in Gerrard's debut encounter versus the Seagulls.



Despite having less of the ball, they have taken their chances when they have arrived. Against Brighton they only had two shots on target and scored twice, while they had just one more at Selhurst Park.

Man United NICK A POINT at Stamford Bridge! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Luke Hatfield said about Gerrard?

With the winter transfer window only a month away, journalist Hatfield has told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks Gerrard already has a list of players he's interested in bringing to the club.



Hatfield told GMS: “The transfer strategy, Steven Gerrard will know a certain list of players that he’s eyeing up already. Equally, he’ll be open to ideas from Villa’s scouting network and I’m sure the owners will trust in them as well.”

Enter Giveaway

Who have Aston Villa been linked with?

The Mirror have reported that Gerrard wants to strike a deal with his beloved Liverpool in the January transfer window, as he hopes to bring central defender Joe Gomez to Villa Park on a temporary basis.

1 of 15 Jonathan Kodija Al-Gharafa Angers Caen Qatar SC

However, the Birmingham side could face competition for his signature from the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Ajax.

News Now - Sport News