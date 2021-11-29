Newcastle latest news: Magpies in 'massive trouble' as Eddie Howe faces major problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are the "worst" team in the Premier League and are in "massive trouble", says Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

The 2021/22 season has been a disastrous one for Newcastle so far, with the Magpies currently bottom of the table.

Has Newcastle's season been all doom and gloom?

There have been a few positives for Newcastle this campaign, namely the club's recent takeover by PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers which has seen them become the richest outfit in the division.

It means Newcastle should have the funds in future transfer windows to bring in quality players who can help elevate the club.

However, overall, the end of 2021 has been a catastrophe for the Magpies. Not only do they find themselves in the relegation zone, but 13 games into the campaign and they are still without a win - the only top-flight side to hold such a dismal record.

It means new manager Eddie Howe, who replaced Steve Bruce following the club's takeover, has a big job on his hands.

What does Michael Bridge think of Newcastle's situation?

From Bridge's point of view, Howe has the task of trying to steer the "worst" team in the Premier League to safety.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they're in massive trouble. I think they're probably the worst team I've seen in the league. They're a really, really poor side."

Is Eddie Howe the right choice for Newcastle? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

Are Newcastle doomed?

Currently winless and bottom of the table, Newcastle probably have been the worst team in the top flight this season.

Fortunately for Howe and co, though, the campaign does not end after 13 games - there are still a lot of points to be played for.

They also do have a couple of really bright attacking players in their side in Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Wilson leads the Magpies' scoring charts after netting four goals, while Saint-Maximin continues to be a threat while on the ball.

As per WhoScored, other than Wolves' Adama Traore, no player in the top flight is averaging more dribbles per game (4.2) than the Frenchman.

If Howe can bring some defensive solidity to this Newcastle side and get them to stay in games, they certainly have the players to go up the other end and cause damage.

Given their new-found wealth and the predicament they find themselves in, you would also expect the Premier League outfit to add to their squad in January, so it is certainly not over yet.

