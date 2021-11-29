Leeds transfer news: In-demand £36m star 'could be tempted' to leave Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be tempted by Manchester United or Liverpool, that is according to journalist Paul Brown.

Phillips has been linked with a move away from Elland Road, with both Manchester United and Liverpool said to be interested in the Englishman.

What has been said about Kalvin Phillips' future?

Right now, Phillips' long-term future at Leeds is looking far from certain. Back in October, Dean Jones, writing for Eurosport, claimed the Yorkshire club were struggling to agree a new deal with their academy graduate.

It could open the door for Manchester United and Liverpool to make moves, with the two Premier League giants thought to be keen on signing the £36m-rated England international.

According to the Daily Star, they are ready to do battle with each other for his signature as they look to improve their respective midfields.

Phillips has a contract until 2024, so Leeds do not need to hit the panic button just yet. However, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool hovering, they will be worried.

What has Paul Brown said about Kalvin Phillips?

Even with Leeds' fierce rivalry with Manchester United, Brown thinks Phillips could be tempted to join the Red Devils if they made an offer.

The Daily Star journalist can also see the 25-year-old being tempted by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. He told GIVEMESPORT: "I could see him being tempted by a move to one of those clubs."

When is a transfer likely to happen?

It is not a certainty that Phillips will leave his boyhood club, though Champions League football will be a lure. He could still easily turn around and sign a new contract at Elland Road, the only football ground he has ever known.

If he were to leave, though, then you would expect a transfer to take place next summer rather than in January.

Again, Leeds are under no pressure to sell their star midfielder, while they also currently find themselves in a relegation battle, as the Yorkshire outfit sit just three points above the drop zone.

Furthermore, Marcelo Bielsa and the club will not want to lose such a key player, who featured in 29 games for them last term, before the end of the season.

So while you probably would not rule anything out next summer, it would be a surprise if Leeds parted ways with the England midfielder in the winter transfer window.

