Molineux transfer news: Jeff Shi made Wolves 'mistake' over £16.2m star

Journalist Luke Hatfield reckons that signing Willian Jose proved to be a mistake by Wolves.

Jose, valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, signed on a short-term loan deal in January to provide former manager Nuno Espirito Santo with an extra option up front following the injury to Raul Jimenez.

But the Brazilian would struggle to find his feet at Molineux, scoring just one Premier League goal in just under four months.

How did Jose fare at Wolves?

Anyone stepping into the footsteps of Jimenez – not only because of his quality but factoring in his popularity with the Wolves faithful – was going to find the going tough.

Furthermore, Jose arrived from Real Sociedad tasked with scoring the goals that record signing Fabio Silva hadn't able to in the four months prior.

But Jose simply struggled to get anything going during his loan spell in the Midlands, with his solitary goal in 18 appearances coming against a Sheffield United side that were rock bottom of the Premier League at the time.

Jose scored plenty of goals prior to his switch to Wolves and has proved himself by netting six goals for Sociedad this season to help them emerge as shock title contenders in La Liga.

But for whatever reason, his spell in the Premier League simply didn't work out and Hatfield said that bringing him in was a mistake.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Let's be honest, it turned out to be a bit of a mistake that one, he really struggled I thought."

How did Jose compare to other Wolves strikers last season?

Jose's time at Wolves was a struggle from start to finish, but in truth, he wasn't the only one.

Just two players scored more goals than Jimenez (4), whose last outing came in November, which epitomises exactly how tough the going was for Nuno.

In terms of strikers, Silva scored just once, whilst Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto led the way with five goals in the Premier League.

Therefore, although Jose didn't exactly endeavour himself to the Molineux faithful, the timing was far from ideal in what generally proved a season to forget for Wolves.

