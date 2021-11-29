Jon Jones was forced to eat 'some serious humble pie' after wrestling with Olympic standout

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jon Jones has revealed he was forced to 'eat some serious humble pie' after wrestling with Olympic bronze medallist J'den Cox.

Despite being widely recognised as one of the greatest fighters of all time, the former UFC light heavyweight champion claimed he was left humbled by his experience rolling on the mats with the two-time world titleholder.

Jones, 34, recently vacated his 205-pound title last year to step up a division as he targets fights against Ciryl Gane, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

And comments from Jones suggest the pound-for-pound star has been working on his takedowns after witnessing Ngannou brutally knock out Miocic.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday night, Jones tweeted: "I need some milk, J'den Cox just served me up some serious humble pie."

Jones has been training alongside Henry Cejudo, with the two-division UFC champion's head trainer Eric Albarracin offering some advice to the 6ft 4in maverick.

Despite his ongoing legal issues, the 34-year-old has put together an impressive resume over the years including legendary wins over Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans and Lyoto Machida.

But it appears he may have finally met his match after all these years as Cox taught him a lesson he'll never forget.

Watch: Jon Jones and J'den Cox wrestling

Check out the video below...

Cox wrote on Instagram: "I had a great experience getting to wrestle and talk with @jonnybones.

"Also you can't go wrong with hanging around

To which Jones replied: "Today was amazing, thank you. You are an inspiration man."

Jones, who would go on to defend his belt a record eleven times, made his UFC debut back in March 2010 when he travelled to Colorado to face Brandon Vera.

The 34-year-old went on to capture the belt from Mauricio Rua with an incredible third-round technical knockout.

He is now set to take on Ngannou next year after his title fight against Gane.

Despite being several pounds lighter than Ngannou, Jones has already insisted he has nothing to fear ahead of a potential clash as he told him to 'be careful what you wish for'.

