Alexia Putellas has been named the 2021 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner after her fine performances for club and country this year.

The Barcelona midfielder finished ahead of Chelsea's Sam Kerr and teammate Jenni Hermoso.

The 27-year-old was part of Barca’s treble-winning season –– recording 18 goals and 12 assists in the Primera Iberdrola.

Putellas also scored from the spot in the Champions League final against Chelsea as Barcelona won 4-0 to clinch their first European silverware.

But how much do you know about the world’s best female footballer? Here are five facts about the Catalonian star:

Began career at rivals Espanyol

Putellas grew up a Barcelona fan and spent a year at their youth academy when she was 11.

However, the midfield maestro then moved to Espanyol where she stayed until 2011.

The Ballon d’Or winner made her debut for the club when she was just 16-years-old and was part of the team that won the 2010 Copa de la Reina.

Putellas then moved to Levante aged 17, before securing a move back to Barcelona in the summer of 2012.

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

As well as securing the Ballon d’Or, Putellas was named the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year.

The Spaniard held off competition from teammates Hermoso and Lieke Martens.

Putellas was also named midfielder of the season –– beating teammate Aitana Bonmati and Chelsea’s Ji So-Yun.

Fourth most all-time appearances for Barcelona

Despite being just 27-years-old, Putellas has been a vital figure in Barcelona’s first team since 2012 and has made more than 370 appearances for the club.

This puts her fourth on the all-time list, behind Melanie Serrano, Marta Unzue and Manchester City’s Vicky Losada.

Having scored more than 150 goals, Putellas is also the club’s second top goalscorer, trailing only to Hermoso.

Spain’s most capped player

Putellas is not just a star for Barcelona but also holds the record for most international appearances for Spain with 92.

So far, she has featured in three major competitions and was named Spain’s Player of the Year in 2021.

An advocate for equality

While Putellas has already achieved so much in football, the midfielder wants to do more than just score goals and win trophies.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: "Apart from all the titles I want to win for the national team and Barcelona, I would like to change football a little bit.

“I want to show the world that there is space for everyone in football - for men, women, all races... everyone. I want that to be seen with normality. That's one of my objectives."

News Now - Sport News