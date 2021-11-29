Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte plans to make 'a bit of a splash' in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham's new manager Antonio Conte intends to make a 'bit of a splash' in January, according to journalist Paul Brown.

For the first time in his managerial career, the Italian has joined a club mid-season, meaning he's yet to have the opportunity to bring in his own signings.

What's the latest news involving Antonio Conte?

Conte was announced as Nuno Santo's successor at the start of November and is still working with players he's inherited - something that can't be easy for a gaffer who has stuck with incredibly specific 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 systems for the vast majority of his managerial career.

Conte will want to make signings that can thrive in his system while Tottenham in general clearly need an injection of extra quality if they're to re-establish themselves as regular Champions League qualifiers.

Last week, chairman Daniel Levy made a commitment to backing his new manager in the transfer market - as covered by the Evening Standard.

They claim Levy has promised Spurs will put money into the team having stated the club's intentions to "generate revenues to invest in all of our football activities" and focus on "improved recruitment".

What has Paul Brown said about Antonio Conte's January transfer plans?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown claimed that the Tottenham boss is looking to make an impact when the transfer window opens at the turn of the year.

He told GMS: "I think he certainly intends to make a bit of a splash in January."

Who will Tottenham look to bring in?

Looking at the Tottenham squad currently, there are some noteworthy gaps.

In something of a historic problem for the north London club, they lack alternatives to star striker Harry Kane, with the exception of moving Son Heung-min into the centre-forward position.

That issue was only illuminated during the summer as Kane was linked with Manchester City, but Spurs failed to bring in any kind of direct back-up. Conte may want to address that in the new year.

Conte's 3-4-3 setup doesn't necessarily require a creator in midfield but he could certainly do with a central option who offers more going forward.

And, assuming Conte will indeed continue to utilise three centre-backs, more bodies in that area of the squad would always be beneficial.

