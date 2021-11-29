Lionel Messi beats Robert Lewandowski to 2021 Men's Ballon d'Or as top 30 confirmed
Lionel Messi has been named the winner of the 2021 Men's Ballon d'Or.
The Argentine has picked up his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy, having also won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.
Messi has had an incredible 2021.
As of November 29, Messi has scored 41 times and recorded 17 assists in the 56 games he's played for club and country.
He helped Barcelona to the Copa del Rey title in April before winning Copa America with Argentina in July.
He said after receiving the award, per Fabrizio Romano: “Today I’m here in Paris. I am very happy, really very happy, I really want to continue to fight and reach new objectives. I don't know how many more years but I am really enjoying myself. I thank my team-mates at Barça, Paris & Argentina”.
View the moment Messi got his hands on the 2021 Ballon d'Or trophy below...
Messi just about beat Robert Lewandowski to win his seventh Ballon d'Or. View the full top 30 below...
=29. Luka Modric
=29. Cesar Azpilicueta
=26. Gerard Moreno
=26. Nicolo Barella
=26. Ruben Dias
25. Phil Foden
24. Pedri
23. Harry Kane
=21. Lautero Martinez
=21. Bruno Fernandes
20. Riyad Mahrez
19. Mason Mount
18. Simon Kjaer
17. Luis Suarez
16. Neymar
15. Raheem Sterling
14. Leonardo Bonucci
13. Giorgio Chiellini
12. Romelu Lukaku
11. Erling Haaland
10. Gianluigi Donnarumma
9. Kylian Mbappe
8. Kevin De Bruyne
7. Mohamed Salah
6. Cristiano Ronaldo
5. N'Golo Kante - 180 points
4. Karim Benzema - 239 points
3. Jorginho - 460 points
2. Robert Lewandowski - 580 points
1. Lionel Messi - 613 points
The race for the trophy came down to the wire, with Messi edging out Lewandowski by just 33 points.
Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy, finished in third.
Messi is now two Ballon d'Or trophies ahead of eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Manchester United forward finished outside the top three in the 2021 Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2010.
Man United NICK A POINT at Stamford Bridge! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...