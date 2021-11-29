Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi has been named the winner of the 2021 Men's Ballon d'Or.

The Argentine has picked up his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy, having also won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

Messi has had an incredible 2021.

As of November 29, Messi has scored 41 times and recorded 17 assists in the 56 games he's played for club and country.

He helped Barcelona to the Copa del Rey title in April before winning Copa America with Argentina in July.

He said after receiving the award, per Fabrizio Romano: “Today I’m here in Paris. I am very happy, really very happy, I really want to continue to fight and reach new objectives. I don't know how many more years but I am really enjoying myself. I thank my team-mates at Barça, Paris & Argentina”.

View the moment Messi got his hands on the 2021 Ballon d'Or trophy below...

Messi just about beat Robert Lewandowski to win his seventh Ballon d'Or. View the full top 30 below...

=29. Luka Modric

=29. Cesar Azpilicueta

=26. Gerard Moreno

=26. Nicolo Barella

=26. Ruben Dias

25. Phil Foden

24. Pedri

23. Harry Kane

=21. Lautero Martinez

=21. Bruno Fernandes

20. Riyad Mahrez

19. Mason Mount

18. Simon Kjaer

17. Luis Suarez

16. Neymar

15. Raheem Sterling

14. Leonardo Bonucci

13. Giorgio Chiellini

12. Romelu Lukaku

11. Erling Haaland

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma

9. Kylian Mbappe

8. Kevin De Bruyne

7. Mohamed Salah

6. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. N'Golo Kante - 180 points

4. Karim Benzema - 239 points

3. Jorginho - 460 points

2. Robert Lewandowski - 580 points

1. Lionel Messi - 613 points

The race for the trophy came down to the wire, with Messi edging out Lewandowski by just 33 points.

Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy, finished in third.

Messi is now two Ballon d'Or trophies ahead of eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United forward finished outside the top three in the 2021 Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2010.

