Liverpool transfer news: £50m Anfield target 'ticks all boxes for FSG'

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni would "tick all the boxes" for Liverpool and FSG, says journalist Emmet Gates.

Tchouameni has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs of late, including Liverpool and some of their Premier League rivals.

What has been said about Liverpool and Aurelien Tchouameni?

After starring for both Monaco and the France national team, 21-year-old midfielder Tchouameni has seemingly caught the attention of Liverpool.

According to a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport at the end of October, the Reds are among the leading contenders to sign the Frenchman, who has struck up a good relationship with Paul Pogba for France.

"It’s a pleasure to play next to him," Pogba recently said when talking about his compatriot.

Winning the race for Tchouameni, though, does not look like it will be easy, with the same outlet stating that Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus are also chasing the France international's signature.

From the Monaco perspective, the Ligue 1 outfit will obviously not want to lose their midfield gem, who has such a big role in the team despite his age. Last season, he made 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.

However, according to Marca, Monaco are likely to do business at €60m (£50m).

What does Emmet Gates think of Liverpool's interest in Aurelien Tchouameni?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, given his age and the possibility of selling him on for profit in the future, Gates believes Tchouameni is exactly the type of player FSG would love to sign.

The Liverpool.com journalist told GMS: "He's about 21 and FSG like to sign players young so then they can, if need be, sell him on for a profit further down the line. So he ticks all boxes for FSG in terms of finances and on the pitch for Liverpool."

Would FSG be willing to splash out on Aurelien Tchouameni?

Based on Marca's claims, it does not look like Tchouameni is going to be cheap.

In recent years, Liverpool have spent big on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, with the former joining the Merseyside club in the 2018 January transfer window for £75m.

However, they have not been too busy in the last few transfer windows. Central defender Ibrahima Konate was their only piece of business during the summer after he joined from RB Leipzig for £35m.

Ultimately, unless there is a massive sale like there was in 2018 with Philippe Coutinho, who signed for Barcelona in a £142m deal, it is hard to imagine FSG getting into a transfer battle with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid and forking out on Tchouameni.

