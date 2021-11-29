Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

IT'S HUNTING SEASON for Mikael Lawal - and the undefeated Londoner has his next target locked firmly in his sights.

Fresh off his knockout win against Leonardo Damian Bruzzese on November 20, the British cruiserweight could have been forgiven for taking a bit of a break - but he is already eyeing a potential Battle of Britain.

Born in Nigeria, but fighting out of London, Lawal has been named as the BBBofC's mandatory challenger for the belt currently held by Chris Billam-Smith.

And it's a fight that SHOULD happen for obvious reasons - but whether it will or not is an entirely different matter altogether.

Both Lawal and Billam-Smith, aged 26 and 31 respectively, are managed by rival promoters which could further complicate negotiations. The latter may also be forced to give up his belt if he challenges for a world title in the near future.

But Lawal remains confident both sides will be able to reach an agreement which would see him take on British and Commonwealth champion Billam-Smith.

"I don't think he's going to vacate," the 26-year-old exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

"I believe he will fight me, obviously it'll be a fan-friendly fight, so let's see who really is the best in Britain.

"Beating a guy like Billam-Smith would elevate my career to where I want it to be, that's the fight I'm definitely trying to get, so let's just get it on."

But for those who are expecting him to call Billam-Smith every name under the sun, think again.

As he points out, it's just not in his nature.

"It's just who I am, man," he added.

"I can't force it, I can't fake it, it just doesn't sit right with me.

"A lot of people are good at faking it but it goes against who I am to be honest with you.

"Obviously when I want to fight you, I will stick it on you, but there's no need for me to disrespect you."

Lawal's fight last week marked the second time he has stopped his opponent inside the distance this calendar year and the hard-hitting 26-year-old showed his appreciation for the crowd in the capital on the night.

"They loved it, man, they loved it," he continued.

"Obviously, I gave the crowd what they wanted. At the end of the day, everyone who comes to watch boxing wants to see knockouts, it's sad but it's true.

"But it is what it is, I gave them the highlight of the night, and hopefully they'll now support me and follow me on my journey. It's going to be a fun ride for sure."

