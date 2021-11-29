Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pedri won the 2021 Kopa Trophy during Monday’s ceremony for the Ballon d’Or, picking up the trophy in front of an ecstatic Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona midfielder has enjoyed an absolutely incredible 2021.

Pedri, just 19 years old, established himself as a regular for his club side in the 2020/21 season as he missed just one game in La Liga.

He's also become an important player for his national side, Spain.

After making his debut for La Roja in March, Pedri went on to feature nine more times for his country in 2021.

He was superb at Euro 2020 as Spain reached the semi-finals.

Pedri was named the Young Player of the Tournament and also made it into the Team of the Tournament.

Thus, he was handed the Kopa Trophy in 2021, an award given to the best performing player under the age of 21.

And Messi, who played alongside Pedri at Barcelona last season, watched on like a proud father as the youngster collected the award.

Pedri was ecstatic to have been named the Kopa Trophy winner.

He started, per Sport English: "Good evening everyone, I recently turned 19 and I think the best way to celebrate is to receive this award alongside the best footballers in the world."

Pedri then thanked Barcelona and Messi specifically.

He added: "I want to thank Barça, all the people who have supported me day by day, the coaches, the players and above all the captains, who made my stay in Barcelona easier, like Leo Messi, Thank you for helping me."

Pedri beat the likes of Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala to win the award.

Messi picked up his seventh Ballon d'Or title later on in the evening.

