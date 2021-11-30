Aston Villa latest news: Villa Park hero set for "really important" role under Steven Gerrard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ashley Young could be a "really important" player for new Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, says Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Young joined Villa in the summer for a second spell at the club and has featured in both of Gerrard's first two games in charge.

How has Ashley Young got on since returning to Aston Villa?

On an individual level, Young will surely be pleased with how things are going for him in his second stint at Villa.

At the age of 36, Young has started four games in the Premier League, completing the full 90 minutes twice.

One of those starts came in the recent outing against Crystal Palace, where the Englishman provided an assist to help Villa to a 2-1 win.

It was his second of the season, the previous one coming in Gerrard's first game versus Brighton, so he is definitely delivering under his former England team-mate.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Ashley Young?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hatfield believes Young could end up becoming a really important player for Gerrard, though he has warned Villa that they cannot rely on someone of Young's age too heavily.

On the ex-England international, the football reporter told GMS: "He could be a really important player for Steven Gerrard, could be massive for him.

"Equally, you know, he won't want to rely on a player of his years because you can't guarantee that they'll be fit week in, week out regardless of how good a shape he keeps himself in."

How has Ashley Young been used this season?

As shown on Transfermarkt, Young is quite a versatile player, and both Dean Smith and Gerrard have taken advantage of that this season.

Before his dismissal, the new Norwich City boss used Young at left-back, left midfield/left wing-back, right-back and in midfield.

As for Gerrard, in his two games so far, he has deployed Young in two different areas, on the left wing and in central midfield.

He may not be getting any younger, but the former Manchester United star has certainly shown his worth this campaign, so perhaps he does end up being someone Gerrard regularly turns to.

In the long run, though, you would expect a player like Leon Bailey to nail down that spot on the left wing under Gerrard.

Bailey, who has played there a few times this term, is 24 years of age and joined Villa for a sizeable fee in the summer after the Villans agreed a £25m deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

