Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici signing 'could become one of the best in EPL'

Journalist Paul Brown thinks that Tottenham's Cristian Romero has the ability to become one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

Romero moved to England in a £42.5m deal from Atalanta in August and has started to find his feet following a testing start.

However, the Argentine is currently out injured after sustaining a nasty problem whilst playing for his country against Brazil in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

What's the latest news with Romero?

Having recovered from a shaky start to his Tottenham career, Romero soon established himself as the club's best central option at the back, which made his recent setback all the more painful.

Spurs have only managed two victories from the six Premier League games that the 23-year-old has started, but he showed his quality with some assured displays, notably against West Ham and then Everton.

Against the Hammers, Romero was Tottenham's third-best outfield player (6.99), dealing with the threat of Michail Antonio impressively well, whilst he was their best player in Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge at Goodison Park earlier this month 7.41.

Tottenham managed to battle back from a goal down to beat Leeds in their first fixture since Romero's injury, but his absence could be felt in the coming weeks, with games against Brighton, Leicester, and Liverpool before he's expected to return to action.

Once Romero recovers from injury, he could be a big player for Conte and Brown reckons that he's got the potential to establish himself as one of the best in England.

What did Brown say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I really like Romero; I think he's a huge talent. I think give him a couple of years; he could become one of the best in the Premier League."

When will Romero return from injury?

As with previous long-term injuries at Tottenham, a return date hasn't yet been confirmed.

However, when Conte spoke ahead of the Mura game last Wednesday, he revealed that Romero's injury is "serious", which sounds like he could miss the majority of the festive period.

Conte simply said that Spurs have to wait and couldn't give an exact time as to when the Argentinean international will return to the field, with the club still waiting on more information from the doctors.

But in the short-term, Romero doesn't appear likely to play any part against Brentford, Norwich or even Brighton on Sunday week.

