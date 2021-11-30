West Ham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on January raid for Jesse Lingard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown doubts West Ham United would be willing to commit a lot of money to getting Jesse Lingard back from Manchester United.



Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell for the second half of last season at the London Stadium, where he scored nine goals and registered five assists in just 16 appearances for the Hammers to help them finish sixth in the Premier League table and qualify for the Europa League.



With the January transfer window just a month away, speculation has begun to circulate regarding the future of Lingard and where he will play his football.

What is the latest news involving Jesse Lingard?

With his current contract due to expire in June of next year, the Evening Standard reported in September that Lingard had rejected a new contract offer from Manchester United and will be able to speak with clubs from abroad about a free transfer from the beginning of January.



The Daily Mail have reported that Lingard would like another January loan move and also stated that European giants FC Barcelona and AC Milan have shown interest in the 28-year-old.



Lingard has struggled for minutes in the Manchester United first team this season. But following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the England international may well see his game-time increase with Ralf Rangnick coming in as interim manager until the end of the season.

What has Paul Brown said about West Ham trying to sign Lingard?

Despite Lingard's successful spell under David Moyes at the London Stadium, Brown isn’t convinced that the Irons would be willing to shell out a lot of money on re-signing the attacking midfielder.



Brown told GMS: “Whether West Ham would be willing to commit a lot of money to get Lingard back I doubt somehow, so it doesn’t seem like one to me that’s going to happen anytime soon really.”

Who could West Ham sign instead?

West Ham are short on striker options right now with no obvious backup to talismanic front-man Michail Antonio. Football Insider have reported that the Irons are working to land Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek.

The teenager has notched up four goals and eight assists already this season, and Transfermarkt value him at £15.3m.

It also wouldn't be surprising to see West Ham move for a centre-half in January following a serious injury to Angelo Ogbonna, who could be now be sidelined for the rest of the season.

A direct alternative to Lingard, however, seems unlikely. Moyes already has a number of options to choose from in the United midfielder's position such as Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

