FIFA 22: EA Accused Of “Scamming” Players After RTTK FUT Blunder

The developers of FIFA 22 have been accused of "scamming" players after an issue with player price ranges was highlighted in Ultimate Team (FUT).

There is not a week that goes by where EA Sports are not facing scrutiny in some way or another, but social media exploded after changes to their Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) promotion took effect.

Certain players across Europe were granted special cards, depending on whether they were playing in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League, to which individuals would be granted upgraded cards with boosted stats.

These cards have been appealing to gamers, with the likes of Timo Werner, Leroy Sane and Heung-min Son going for over 300k Coins each on the transfer market.

In real life, if the teams that the aforementioned players play for secure three wins in a select period, then they would be upgraded again.

While EA did input these implementations, they did not address another important part of FUT which has caused uproar across the FIFA community.

FIFA 22 Controversy

A certain part of this game mode that has caused outrage is in relation to the transfer market. As mentioned above, those players that were selected for RTTK were upgraded based on results across Europe.

However, their price ranges remained the same as before, which has meant that gamers have lost a lot of Coins as a result. Nepenthez highlighted the extent of the issue by using Arturo Vidal and Ryan Gravenberch as an example - both of which have a max BIN (buy now price) of under 20k Coins.

Some players had bought these players for almost 300k Coins and have been making massive losses on these players when trying to list them on the market again, which equals around £40-£50 if you analyse how much it costs to purchase FIFA Points in the Store.

Twitch streamer TheFutAccountant was live streaming at the time and managed to capture this for himself, and laid the blame at EA's door by saying they were "scamming people again."

Let's hope that this mistake is amended as soon as possible by EA, which is essentially putting a barrier on traders making Coins through the market itself.

