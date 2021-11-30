Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A football fan has gone viral on social media for his reaction to Jorginho receiving more votes than Karim Benzema at the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Jorginho, who lifted the Champions League trophy with Chelsea in May before helping Italy win Euro 2020 weeks later, earned a place on the Ballon d’Or podium after finishing third in the voting.

Jorginho received 460 points. Second-placed Robert Lewandowski got 580 points, while a total of 613 points was enough to earn Lionel Messi the prestigious individual accolade for a record-breaking seventh time.

Benzema, who scored 30 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid last season and currently has 16 goals in 18 matches this term, received 239 points to secure fourth place ahead of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

However, seeing Benzema finish behind Jorginho was all too much for one football fan, who reacted by putting his foot through his television.

Fan loses it after Jorginho beats Benzema to Ballon d'Or podium

The fan filmed himself shouting in pure disbelief before kicking the TV when Jorginho was confirmed to have sealed third place.

Watch the footage here:

He’ll probably be regretting that this morning.

Not only does it change absolutely nothing but he now needs to fork out for a new TV after smashing his previous one to pieces.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction:

Jorginho doesn't deserve criticism for finishing third

Jorginho has enjoyed an excellent calendar year and some of the criticism that has been directed his way on social media after finishing third in the 2021 Ballon d’Or voting is harsh to say the least.

While the 29-year-old may not be as talented as the likes of Messi, Lewandowski and Benzema, the Italian is a real team player who has helped his club and country enjoy major success this year.

Jorginho’s Chelsea were also announced as the inaugural winners of the Club of the Year award at Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

