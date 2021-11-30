Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Visionary's temper got the best of him as Seth Rollins attacked Kevin Owens during his main event match against WWE Champion Big E, causing an all-important disqualification with WWE Day 1 implications.

Plus, Team Liv triumphed over Team Becks, Edge and The Miz exchanged heated words and so much more!

Seth Rollins def. Finn Bálor

After Seth Rollins reminded the WWE Universe once again that he is next in line for a WWE Championship opportunity, specifically now claiming to have the bout against Big E scheduled for WWE Day 1, Finn Bálor earned a measure of retribution by jumping all over The Visionary before their match.

Once the match got underway, it was hotly contested and remained that way until Rollins ultimately connected with a devastating Stomp on Bálor to earn the victory.

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Despite Riddle not getting his wish to have Randy Orton return the favor by dressing up as The Original Bro this week, RK-Bro still fired on all cylinders during this Raw Tag Team Championship defense against The Dirty Dawgs.

This historic bout for Orton, making him the Superstar who has competed in the most matches ever on Raw, culminated with The Viper hitting Ziggler with a sudden RKO for the win, keeping those titles around the waists of RK-Bro.

Edge’s return to Raw was interrupted by The Miz & Maryse

It was supposed to be a Rated-R return to the red brand for WWE Hall of Famer Edge, but The Miz was quick to interrupt the occasion. The A-Lister, flanked by his wife, Maryse, proceeded to demand respect from the WWE Universe fresh off his run on Dancing with the Stars and disparaged WWE for not marketing his return in the same manner as Edge’s.

The Rated-R Superstar hurled some cutting responses The Miz’s way, ultimately challenging The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE history to pick a fight in the squared circle, but Miz did not oblige.

The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

The Street Profits went toe-to-toe with Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable & Otis in another thrilling tag team bout while a visually impaired AJ Styles took in the action from the commentary table with Omos.

It wasn’t long before that impairment would prove to be a ruse, as The Phenomenal One tried to seize the opportunity to spoil any hopes of victory for Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford. Ford, however, was able to counter the attack, sending Styles flying off the apron and nailing Gable with a huge Frog Splash for the Street Profits victory.

United States Champion Damian Priest def. Apollo Crews

The time for talking was over for Apollo Crews as he finally got his United States Championship opportunity against Damian Priest.

Having Commander Azeez in tow did not prove fruitful for the former Intercontinental Champion, as shortly after the big man was ejected from ringside, Crews fell victim to “The Damian” being unleashed. Priest swiftly connected with The Reckoning to retain his United States Title.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

One week removed from coming up short against “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley in a Handicap Match, Rey & Dominik Mysterio aimed to bounce back against Lashley’s former cohorts, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin.

The father-son duo did just that after hitting a Double 619 as Dominik finished off Alexander with a big Frog Splash to secure the all-important victory for the family.

Team Liv def. Team Becks in a 10-Woman Tag Team Match

After signing the contract for a blockbuster Raw Women’s Championship Match earlier in the night, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch decided to see who could prevail one week away from the bout in the form of a massive 10-Woman Tag Team Match.

Morgan led her team consisting of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke into battle against Lynch’s squad that also included WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina & Carmella, as well as Doudrop and Tamina. In the end, it was Team Liv standing triumphantly, as Morgan pinned Tamina after Oblivion to earn the huge momentum-building win.

Following the match, a brawl ensued that saw The EST of WWE hit Doudrop with an awe-inspiring Spinebuster and Morgan drop the Raw Women’s Champion with Oblivion heading into her big title opportunity next week.

Kevin Owens def. WWE Champion Big E via disqualification

WWE Champion Big E was eager to get his hands on Kevin Owens in this Raw main event, and the two heavy-hitters slugged it out with Seth Rollins taking it all in from the announce table. After Owens launched a furious attack on The Visionary, an irate Rollins decided to make his presence felt in a more emphatic way by attacking KO and following it up with a Stomp to the WWE Champion.

Because he connected on KO first, Rollins’ plan to prevent Owens from earning a spot in the WWE Day 1 title match backfired, as Owens was declared the winner of the bout as a result of a disqualification and thus inserted into that WWE Championship showdown.

