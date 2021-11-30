Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alex Scott was named the Football Supporters’ Association Pundit of the Year last night, becoming the first woman to receive the accolade.

Scott was shortlisted alongside Alan Shearer, Ally McCoist, Rio Ferdinand, and previous winners Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. She beat her fellow nominees in a public vote to take home the award.

After hanging up her boots in 2018, the 37-year-old Scott began working as a pundit and presenter.

She became the first female pundit to cover a World Cup for the BBC after providing coverage from Russia in 2018, and soon after became the first female pundit on Sky Sports.

Scott has continued to break ground as the face of the BBC’s Football Focus, succeeding Dan Walker in May to become the programme's first permanent female host.

Away from football, Scott is a frequent guest presenter on The One Show and the main presenter on BBC daytime quiz show, The Tournament.

The former footballer enjoyed a successful playing career. She mainly played for Arsenal and won every possible honour with the club, including the Champions League. Scott played 140 times for England and featured at three World Cups.

Scott has been congratulated on social media for her achievement, with one Twitter user writing: "Excellent result, best pundit by a mile".

There was more good news for Arsenal as the club’s star striker Vivianne Miedema was voted Women’s Player of Year.

She saw off competition from Chelsea pair Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr, Manchester City’s Ellen White, Manchester United’s Ella Toone and Arsenal teammate Kim Little to win the accolade for the third year in a row.

The 25-year-old Miedema has enjoyed yet another record-breaking year for both club and country. She finished last season with 18 goals and six assists, behind only Kerr.

Miedema also made history by breaking the all-time WSL goalscoring record, overtaking Nikita Parris's tally of 49 goals. The Dutch star is still top of the leaderboard with 66 goals, and recently became the first player to score against every team in the WSL.

She was also sensational during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Miedema smashed Christine Sinclair’s six-goal record at a single Games, scoring 10 times in four games for the Netherlands.

As a result of her fantastic year, Miedema has been named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year and finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or Féminin last night.

With almost 400,000 votes cast, the FSA Awards are the largest supporter-led awards in the UK.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was crowned Men’s Player of the Year, while Peter Drury was named Commentator of the Year.

News Now - Sport News