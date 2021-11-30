Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's previously been a bit of a taboo subject on WWE TV, but Edge and Liv Morgan both referenced WWE's mass releases in separate promos on Monday Night Raw last night.

The first reference was made by Liv Morgan, who referenced that several of her friends have been fired during her contract signing with Becky Lynch on last night's show.

Liv Morgan is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship next week, and to promote that match, WWE had the pair cut pretty intense promos on one another.

It was a line in Liv's promo that has fans talking, with the former NXT star seemingly blaming Becky Lynch's big-money contract for the fact that several of her friends have been fired:

"Like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?"

Liv Morgan could have been referencing some of her real-life friends that have been fired by WWE since 2020, or potentially Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott, her former Riott Squad stablemates.

That wasn't the only reference to releases on the show, as Edge also spoke about WWE's firings during his segment with The Miz.

The Miz was returning to WWE Raw for the first time since his stint on Dancing With The Stars, and Edge spoke about how Miz left his partners "high and dry" to get fired by the company:

“You use this to get notoriety for your next endeavor, for your next reality show, for your next dance competition while you leave your partners high and dry to get fired.”

Edge is obviously referencing John Morrison, who was released by WWE earlier this month while The Miz was still off WWE TV.

That wasn't the only reference Edge made during his promo that got fans talking, as the WWE Hall of Famer also referenced AEW and MJF on last night's episode of WWE Raw.

On the show, Edge spoke about how The Miz was getting called out by people on other shows, which was a reference to CM Punk calling MJF a "less famous Miz" on last week's Dynamite:

“You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads.”

