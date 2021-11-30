Amir Khan vs Kell Brook Odds: Who Is The Favourite?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Long time rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook are finally getting together in a boxing ring and fans will be eager to find out who the bookmakers are favouring.

Two of the biggest names in recent British boxing history, who have been going back and forth for years, will meet in one of the first big fights of 2022 and one that has been on the lips of many for the past six years.

Both men have fought at world championship level during their star-studded careers and had a taste of what it's like to hold a belt.

Khan tasted glory at the tender age of 22 and is one of the youngest ever British professional world champions after picking up the WBA title - while Brook held the IBF welterweight championship for three years and had three successful defences.

That being said, no titles will be on the line this time around but fans of both fighters will be backing their men until the end, with some putting their money where their mouth is.

Khan vs Brook Odds

This titan of a fight is getting a lot of fans in the boxing community talking. While some say it is probably four or five years too late, those same voices will likely be tuning in on Saturday 19th February 2022 to see the action unfold at the AO Arena in Manchester.

At the time of writing, here are the odds that various bookmakers are offering:

Kell Brook: 8/13

Amir Khan: 6/4

Draw: 20/1

This means that Brook has a 62% probability of winning the fight over Khan who has 40% and with a draw being at just 5%.

However, we would not recommend ruling out a stalemate, as this could be the sort of boxing feud that could take two, maybe three fights to settle until respect emerges.

But for now, the rivalry is simmering away nicely and is likely to intensify as fight night approaches. Expect fireworks in the build-up - and on the night!

We will update this article ready to ensure that you are up to speed with the latest odds.

