Khabib Nurmagomedov says he doesn't want to be exactly like Dana White after he cheekily mocked the UFC president for his lack of hair.

Nurmagomedov, 32, recently confirmed his plans to bring his MMA promotion, Eagle Fighting Championship, to the United States for an event in January 2022.

During an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, which aired on Monday, the former UFC lightweight champion was asked if he wants to replicate the success of his business-savvy former boss.

Khabib's response? “First of all, I have hair on my head."

He brought up the American's receding hair line over the years, which has left the top of his head completely bald. “I see Dana’s photo when he was just beginning with the UFC, and right now you can see he doesn’t have hair on his head, you know?"

Nurmagomedov continued: "I don’t want to become like Dana.”

Some social media users clearly saw the funny side.

"If the bank account of Dana comes with the baldness," user Daouel Indiorleaf wrote, "you can even take my eyebrows."

User Guitarmuse1 made fun of Nurmagomedov's nickname, adding: "Khabib 'The bald Eagle' Nurmagomedov."

"Jake and Triller: The UFC and Dana is in trouble," SkyRainbow 96 commented.

"Khabib and EFC: We don’t have want to compete with anyone I have my own visions."

The Dagestani wrestler, who boasts an unblemished record of 29 victories and no defeats, also said he doesn't see his former employers as a rival competitor.

“I don’t want to compete with someone,” Khabib said.

“It’s not a secret that UFC is best in the world. Almost 30 years, these guys, the UFC, they’re doing great shows around the world.

"UFC is very big brand. I don’t want to compete with other promotions. I have my view. I have my principles. I have my view, and maybe it’s because this is just beginning.

“You know, right now is like the end of November. I remember one year ago, end of November, I buy Eagle FC. We have only 12 months.

"If you want to become big, we need like five, six years. We need five, six years, and we have to do around the world, like everywhere, some events. We have to sign a lot of fights.

"It’s too early to talk about competing with some big fish. We’re just beginning, and I’m very excited about this journey.

“Yeah, I’m going to promote,” he insisted.

“I’m going to support. I’m going to be there – almost like Dana, but I don’t want to be like Dana with my hair. I want to save my hair.”

