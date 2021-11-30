Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a special place in the hearts of gamers.

It evokes extreme nostalgia amongst many and a simple mention of the game can lead to hours of stories, reminiscing of childhood moments spent playing with friends.

A large proportion of Call of Duty players believe the game is yet to be topped. The only negative is, due to it being released so long ago, nobody is currently playing the game. Fans have moved on to more updated games and MW2 has been left on the shelf.

For this reason, a TikToker by the name of Gmbnoah has decided to start a campaign. He has come up with the idea to get everyone back playing MW2 on December 21.

Gmbnoah’s idea will allow players to go back on their favourite game on a day where servers will be full, chats will be active and it won’t take hours to find games, as it would on any other day.

Social media has instantly responded positively to the news and looks excited to get back on the MW2 servers.

FaZe Rug joined the 5,827 people who commented on the video stating, “I’m doing this,” with lots of other influential social media stars also commenting in a similar fashion.

It also doesn’t appear like this will be a one-off. If this event takes off, Gmbnoah has been responding to comments regarding bringing back other CoD games from the dead. Fans of the franchise will be able to turn the clock back if this catches on. Players can go on a tour of all their favourite games from their childhood and remember what it was like to play these games in their peak.

It could also spell a change in the future of CoD, depending on how well events like these do.

With a large proportion of the fan base left longing for old games after the disappointing new releases, could we see CoD start to bring out more remastered versions of everyone’s old favourites?

December 21, put it in your diaries now and be there for one hell of a Modern Warfare 2 session!

