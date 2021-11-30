Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday evening in Paris.

The Men's award was expected to be a three-way battle between Chelsea's Jorginho, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and PSG's Lionel Messi.

And it was Messi who came out on top, with Lewandowski and Jorginho in second and third respectively.

Many football fans were unhappy with the decision to give Messi his seventh title.

There's no denying that Messi has had a stellar year, highlighted by winning the Copa del Rey with Barcelona and Copa America with Italy.

But Jorginho and Lewandowski can also feel hard done by that they didn't win themselves.

Jorginho won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy, while Lewandowski smashed record after record in a quite insane year in front of goal with Bayern.

And Iker Casillas has now slammed the Ballon d'Or after Messi was named the winner.

Taking to Twitter, the Real Madrid legend wrote: “It is increasingly difficult for me to believe in these football awards.

“For me, Messi is one of the five best players in the whole history of football, but we have to start knowing who stands out most in a season.

“It is not that damn hard. Others make it difficult.”

The tweet has gone viral, attracting over 22k retweets at the time of writing.

The awards at the Ballon d'Ot ceremony are given out based on votes from football journalists.

Casillas seemingly thinks the voting system should be changed following Messi's victory.

The legendary Spanish goalkeeper isn't the only person that has questioned Messi winning the award.

TV Presenter Piers Morgan also slammed the Argentine after he was announced as the Ballon d'Or winner, writing: "No offence to Messi but he's not even in the Top 2 players at PSG, let alone best in the world."

