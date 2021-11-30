Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On last night's episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan gave Becky Lynch a snippet of what to expect when the two meet for a much-anticipated clash next week.

A 10-woman tag team match consisting of Team Liv vs Team Becks also got underway after the two opponents signed a contract to confirm a title match between the two.

Morgan took fellow babyfaces Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley into the ring with her, while Lynch assembled Carmella, Doudrop, Tamina and Zelina Vega in an all-heel team.

Carnage ensued from the first bell as a series of illegal moves were played out in the heat of the occasion.

The recent tensions between Belair and Doudrop continued to heighten as the two targeted each other with their attacks.

The bond between former tag team champions Nikki A.S.H and Ripley was also reaffirmed. The Almost Superhero was picked up by fellow Scot Doudrop before The Nightmare rushed to her partner's aid to intervene in the attack.

But it was really Morgan who stole the show with her energetic performance — taking on every single one of her five opponents individually before capturing the win for Team Liv by pinning Tamina.

After the bell, Lynch rushed straight for her upcoming title rival and began aggressively beating her, starting a chain reaction inside the ring as each of the other eight women found someone on the opposing team to attack.

The heels looked to be dominating, until a movie-like uprising saw all the faces overpower their opponents, ending in Morgan executing Oblivion on Big Time Becks.

The former Riott Squad star made a huge statement with her performance last night and it served as the perfect promo for the Raw Women's Championship title match next week.

Lynch finally granted Morgan the opportunity to compete for her first ever major belt as a result of weeks of antagonising the New Jersey-born wrestler. Last week, The Man crashed Morgan's backstage interview — who was celebrating her 5-on-5 Elimination Match win from Survivor Series — and almost reduced her to tears.

Morgan landed a punch straight on the face of Lynch as the red brand champion continued to try to embarrass her live on air.

Now, it will all boil down to their clash next Monday when Big Time Becks defends her title and Morgan hopes to secure a fairytale ending to this underdog story.

