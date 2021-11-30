Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has warned Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton against relying on their teammates to help them win the title this year.

The final two race weekends of the year are on the horizon with the Saudi Arabia GP up at the end of this week and the Abu Dhabi GP following that next week.

Indeed, we're now in the final stages of this enthralling championship fight and both Verstappen and Hamilton remain firmly in with a chance of taking the crown.

Indeed, the Mercedes v Red Bull fight is just as unsettled in terms of the likely winner right now, too, and rear-gunners Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will be looking to do their bit to help both championships be secured.

Vettel, though, has warned Max and Lewis to not rely on their teammates helping them out and instead attack the Drivers' championship with all they can themselves, to ensure the title is theirs.

Comparing this year's run-in to the fights he had for his four titles, and the dynamic with teammate Mark Webber, Vettel said:

“Mark was obviously in the title fights as well and I don’t know how it is if the other guy supports you or the team has a very clear role. [At Red Bull] It never got to that point.

"We were too close, I guess, in terms of points and it was never that clear that it was only one car, one driver in the second half of the season.

“In general, I am not a big fan of devoting the second driver just to help, which I don’t think is currently the case.

"Maybe it is a little bit hyped but I think everybody should race for his own race and you should fight for your own championship.

“I’m quite happy that I didn’t have great support, and I don’t mean this negative to Mark, but just that I had to do it on my own because looking back I am very proud at what I achieved.

"I achieved it on my own and not because I was helped.”

