Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To Nintendo Switch?

Hogwarts Legacy is coming in 2022 and gamers are enquiring whether this exciting open-world title will be made available for the Nintendo Switch.

Avalanche Studios, the game's developers, had intended to have their all-new Harry Potter game ready for 2021 but were unable to meet that deadline.

Despite the delay, Warner Bros Games showcased the stunning visuals and variety that Hogwarts Legacy potentially contains, with players given their own platform to create their own era at the famous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Harry Potter will not be in this game as the timeline is set in the 1800s - long before The Chosen One receives his invitation from the Owl Postal Service.

While Hogwarts Legacy has already been confirmed for likes of PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, Switch players are hoping that they won't be left out.

Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch

At the time of writing, details are yet to be revealed from either Avalanche or Warner Bros Games, but we doubt that a Nintendo Switch version will be released.

The reason being is that we cannot see the game being ported to Nintendo's hybrid console in such a short space of time. If they had intentions of doing so, then we believe that it would have been announced already once the world reveal went live.

However, we don't think that Hogwarts Legacy will not be off the radar for Nintendo. If their 4K version of the handheld is released, then this could stand a better chance of running the game smoothly. But of course, this will all depend on the Japanese gaming giants and if they can attract interest from its audience, with the Steam Deck on the way next year as well.

That being said, funnier things have happened in the gaming world, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will have to wait for further details from either the developers, publishers or Nintendo themselves. But as stated above, we don't believe that a Switch version will come to fruition.

We will update this article if any of the aforementioned details change at any stage during the coming days, weeks and months. Stay tuned!

