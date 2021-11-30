Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Is Lewis Hamilton the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time?

It is a debate that has raged for years now and will possibly do so for years to come.

The British superstar has won seven world titles, equalling the once impossible record of German legend, Michael Schumacher.

As Schumacher dominated the sport in the late '90s and early '00s, many believed that he would stand for generations as the bastion of driving greatness in the sport.

However, less than a decade later, one of the most exciting talents the circuit has ever seen emerged in the form of Hamilton, and he hit the ground running.

Hamilton would finish second in his rookie season at McLaren before going on to win his first drivers title, the youngest ever to do so, a year later in 2008.

The years that followed proved to be tricky for Hamilton and McLaren and he would eventually make the unexpected switch to Mercedes in 2013.

It proved to be a match made in heaven as, in the rocket ship that Mercedes put together, Hamilton helped to build one of the greatest Formula 1 dynasty's the sport has ever seen.

Since joining the team, Hamilton won all but one of the of the drivers titles on offer, losing out narrowly to teammate Nico Rosberg in 2016.

After Rosberg promptly retired following his win, however, Hamilton would go unchallenged at the front of the grid to claim four titles in a row.

And it seems Hamilton was always destined for greatness, especially if you watch some of the footage of his karting escapades as a teenager.

Footage recently re-emerged of Hamilton, 13, starting a race at the back of the grid, only to work his way through the field to claim a superb victory.

Now, more footage is doing the rounds of Hamilton showing off his incredible skills behind the wheel of a kart, only this time, it was in the driving rain.

Incredible - for someone so young to have such great control over their machine is simply superb.

In what were far from ideal conditions, Hamilton was able to make it look like he was having a relaxed Sunday afternoon drive.

Now, his bid to claim the record for the most titles as his own and usurp Schumacher is under real threat from Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

With two races left in the season, Verstappen leads the championship by just eight points in what is proving to be one of the most hotly-contested title fights in years.

