League of Legends 11.24 Patch Notes: Preview for Update Released

The League of Legends 11.24 Patch is set to be released shortly and Riot Games has released a preview for what can be expected with the latest update.

Several changes to Champions have been revealed to be coming with the update, which has fans of the massive eSport already reacting on social media.

Riot Phlox confirmed some of the changes that will be coming with the latest update on Twitter, although the actual individual nerfs, buffs and fixes were not confirmed, just an overall of what players can expect.

Here’s everything you need to know about the previewed changes that will be coming as part of League of Legends 11.24 Patch.

League of Legends 11.24 Patch Preview

Riot Phlox tweeted the following with regards to the changes that fans can expect when PAtch 11.24 is released into the game: “Hey all! 11.24 Patch Preview coming in hot. Mainly system changes as we follow up on the preseason patch but we've got a few champions sprinkled in too.

“We're still watching bounties/other systems/other champions but no changes this patch for them.

>>> Champion Buffs <<<

Ivern

>>> Champion Nerfs <<<

Camille !!!

>>> System Buffs <<<

Archangel's Staff

Chemtech Mini Dragon Buff

Hextech Mini Dragon Buff

Conqueror

>>> System Nerfs <<<

Predator

Chemtech Dragon Soul

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Cosmic Drive

Evenshroud

Frostfire Gauntlet

Glacial Augment

>>> Adjustments <<<

Lethal Tempo

Axiom Arc

Kled

More information regarding the actual nerfs, buffs and fixes is expected to be confirmed as part of the official Patch Notes, which will be released nearer the date of the Patch going live on LoL servers.

Whilst some fans appear to be happy with the latest preseason changes, some are wondering why more hasn’t been done to balance certain champions in the game.

One player replied to Phlox saying: “Where are the Kai'sa buffs? Champ is sitting at a 48.5% WR in diamond+ and a 48% winrate overall.

“And no Vayne nerfs despite being at a 54% winrate overall? I want a word with the balance team.”

