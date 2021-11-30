Cyberpunk 2077: What are the Secret Achievements? (Full List)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been having somewhat of a renaissance amongst players following Black Friday 2021, but what are the Secret Achievements in the game?

With the new number of players in the game comes more interest in the achievement lists ahead of the Next-Gen version of the title being released in 2022.

Currently, there are 44 Achievements in the game, with 14 of these being ‘secret’ achievements that players can unlock as and when they perform a certain task.

It’s very difficult to know how to complete these achievements in the game if you have no prior knowledge of what to actually do to complete them.

So, we’ve put together a guide containing the actual list of achievements and what players need to do to complete them in-game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Secret Achievements in Cyberpunk 2077, including the parameters to complete them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Secret Achievements

Here are the ‘secret’ achievements in Cyberpunk 2077:

The Fool - Secret - Become a mercenary.

The Lovers - Secret - Steal the Relic.

The Hermit - Secret - Find Alt Cunningham.

The Wheel of Fortune - Secret - Interrogate Anders Hellman.

The High Priestess - Secret - Talk with Hanako Arasaka

Bushido and Chill - Secret - Watch Bushido X with Rogue.

Judy vs Night City - Secret - Complete Judy Alvarez’s storyline.

Life of the Road - Secret - Complete Panam Palmer’s storyline.

To Bad Decisions! - Secret - Complete Kerry Eurodyne’s storyline.

To protect and Serve - Secret - Complete River Ward’s storyline.

The Sun - Secret - Become a legend of the Afterlife.

The Star - Secret - Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.

Temperance - Secret - Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.

The Devil - Secret - Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka.

It has not been confirmed if more achievements will be coming to the game in the next few months, with both the 1.4 and 1.5 Patches expected to be released in early 2022.

Although achievements are at the bottom of the list of issues for CD Projekt Red, it would be nice for the company to add more incentives for players to get back into Night City once they have completed the main storyline campaign.

