Randy Orton has broken yet another long-standing WWE record on last night's episode of Monday Night Raw.

At Survivor Series, Randy Orton became the WWE Superstar to have had the most pay-per-view matches, with Orton stepping into the ring on PPV for the 177th time at the show.

That isn't the only record that the former WWE Champion has broken this month, however. Orton also became the wrestlers to have had the most matches in WWE Raw last night.

His match on last night's show was Orton's 437 outing on WWE's flagship show, the most of any wrestler in WWE Raw history.

Prior to last night's show, Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Kane were tied on 436, but just as he did at Survivor Series, Orton has now outdone the 'Big Red Machine' and takes the record for himself.

On last night's show, Randy Orton and Riddle successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championship over Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

This comes after RK-Bro defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series just shy of ten days ago.

Orton and Riddle usually have some of the most entertaining segments on a given week of WWE TV, and last night's show was no exception.

The storyline between Orton and Riddle is expected to eventually culminate with a feud between the two, and it's one fans are pretty excited about.

