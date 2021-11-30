Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alain Prost has sent a short but sweet warning to Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, asking them to respect the FIA after recent outbursts from the pair.

The Formula 1 title race is reaching its endgame with two Grands Prix in the next two weekends to decide who will take both the Drivers' and Constructors' crowns.

In the black and silver corner, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, looking to defend their championships, and in the dark blue, yellow and red corner, Red Bull and Max Verstappen, looking to take both titles away.

Indeed, it really has felt like a boxing match at times this year with verbal spars exchanged on multiple occasions between the two rival camps, though the FIA has found itself caught in the crossfire of late.

The stewards took flak in Brazil from Toto Wolff as the Austrian alleged that they were against Hamilton and the Mercs for the way they dealt with a DRS infringement, whilst Horner took aim at them in Qatar, suggesting that they need to control marshals better - something he received an official warning for.

Clearly, the pressures of the title race are telling on both as they fight tooth and nail to give their team an advantage but Prost feels they need to cool it, and show a little more respect to those calling the shots:

“It’s maybe a little bit too much, we need to respect the FIA and the sporting side," he said to Channel 4.

Prost does have a point, too. Of course, in the heat of battle - particularly ones like this season's - things get said that perhaps should not have been, but both men need to realise they are hugely influential in representing Formula 1 and need to uphold its values when it comes to taking issue with certain decisions.

