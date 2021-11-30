When is the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime Being Released on Netflix?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that they will be adding to the lore of Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City with the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series, but when is it being released?

The anime was initially announced ahead of the actual release of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020l however, fans have become more interested in the Netflix release following the major success of the League of Legends Arcane anime on the streaming service.

While the massively botched initial release of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles and PC initially took all of the headlines, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime is now back in the minds of fans as the game proper gets closer to being the realisation of the vision that CDPR originally had for the game.

The initial press release for the anime stated that it would: "tell a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future.

“Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

Cyberpunk 2077 game director Adam Badowski explained why the company was bringing out the standalone series, saying: “We are so excited to finally reveal that we are working on an anime in the Cyberpunk world.

“We’ve devoured just about all the cyberpunk fiction there is to watch, read, and play; it’s a genre that leaves so much room for creativity, and has had such a strong influence on us. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is our love letter to cyberpunk as a whole, and to stories told in animated form.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Release Date

The Netflix original series is set to be released in 2022, although there is currently no exact date for the actual release.

With CDPR set to release the Next-Gen version of the game in the first quarter of 2022, it is likely that the anime will be coming after, assuming that all goes smoothly with the latest update of the game.

CDPR will clearly be hoping to replicate the success of Arcane: League of Legends, bringing even more potential fans to the world of Night City and Cyberpunk 2077 as a franchise.

We will update this page as and when there is an official release for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix!

