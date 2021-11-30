Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Monday was a historic day for Lionel Messi as he collected his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy.

The Argentine narrowly edged out Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to be named the winner of the 2021 award.

Messi attended the ceremony alongside his wife, Antonela, and their three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Of course, there was a lot of attention on Messi and his family after arriving at the event.

A moment involving the Messi's before they had taken their seats has gone viral.

The Messi family were posing for pictures when a France Football director appeared to want Antonela to stand aside.

It appears the director's intention was to have Messi pose for pictures with just his children and without his wife.

Antonela obliged and she began to walk to the side and out of camera shot.

But Messi was not having any of it.

The PSG star called his wife back and they continued to have their picture taken as a family.

Watch the moment below...

The video has gone viral with many commending Messi for his actions. View some of the reaction below...

Messi would go on to win his seventh Ballon d'Or later on in the evening as his family watched on with pride.

The 34-year-old paid tribute to Lewandowski after narrowly edging out the Bayern man.

"I would like to mention Robert Lewandowski, it’s been a real honour to compete with you," Messi said after collecting the trophy, per Goal.

“Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year.

“I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or - you deserve it and you should have it at home.

"I think Robert Lewandowski had a great year. Year after year, he improves and shows the excellent striker he is, as well as his ability to score goals.

"This year he was awarded as the top scorer. Of course he can certainly aspire to that level next year, thanks to his way of being on the pitch. And in addition, he plays for a big club."

