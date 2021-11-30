Newcastle United vs Norwich City Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is a huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League as Newcastle United face Norwich City and we have all the details you need to know ahead of this relegation battle.

Norwich have endured somewhat of a resurgence since Dean Smith took charge; however, Eddie Howe’s start to life at Newcastle has been a bit tougher, and the Magpies sit at the bottom of the table.

Norwich have won two of their last three, whilst Newcastle are now 13 Premier League games without a win. To not have a win at this point of this season has not gone down well with their fan base.

This game is crucial for both sides, and whoever can come away with a win will feel a lot more confident about staying in England’s top flight this campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about Newcastle United vs Norwich City:

Date & Start Time

Newcastle face Norwich on Tuesday 30th November 2021 at St James’ Park and the game will kick off at 7.30pm UK time.

How To Watch

This Premier League match will be available for all to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To stream this game, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month to have this subscription.

Live Stream

Football fans will be happy to know that once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch Newcastle vs Norwich on any device which has the Amazon Prime app, like LG TV’s or Apple Devices.

The PS5 also has the app. You can also watch it on your laptop on the Amazon Prime website.

Team News

Newcastle are missing some key players as Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles are both suspended after picking up five yellow cards already this season.

Meanwhile, Dwight Gayle faces a late fitness test and Paul Dummett is injured.

Norwich are still without Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann. Mathias Normann has picked up a groin injury and will also miss the game.

Newcastle United Predicted XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Fernandez, Lewis; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey; Saint-Maximin; Wilson, Joelinton

Norwich City Predicted XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; McLean, Rupp, Gilmour; Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica

Prediction

No doubt this is a relegation six pointer. Norwich are three points away from safety, while Newcastle are six.

Therefore, they should both be going for the win, but with a lot at stake you can see it being a nervy affair.

Howe desperately needs a win and with the home support behind him, we can see the Magpies coming out on top.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Norwich

Odds

The betting markets have Newcastle as the favourites for this Premier League clash.

Newcastle to win: 19/20

Draw: 13/5

Norwich to win: 11/4

Head to Head

The two have met each other in the Premier League 16 times. Newcastle have won seven of these fixtures, while Norwich have won five and there have been four draws.

Last Five Premier League Meetings:

28th January 2014: Norwich City 0-0 Newcastle United

18th October 2015: Newcastle United 6-2 Norwich City

2nd April 2016: Norwich City 3-2 Newcastle United

17th August 2019: Norwich City 3-1 Newcastle United

1st February 2020: Newcastle United 0-0 Norwich City

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News