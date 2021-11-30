Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After last night's episode of Monday Night Raw went off the air, former tag team partners Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had a confrontation.

As Seth Rollins, who was involved in the final WWE Raw segment, was walking backstage, Roman Reigns and The Usos' music hit and the trio came out to confront Rollins.

As has been captured by fan footage from the UBS Arena, Rollins and Reigns had a little face-to-face confrontation at the top of the ramp, before The Bloodline made their way down to the ring.

After that, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teamed up to defeat Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match for the live crowd in New Jersey.

The interaction between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins is rather interesting, as it seemed like WWE may have dropped the plans they had for the pair earlier this year.

It seemed like WWE was building a feud between Rollins and Reigns, but Seth Rollins was drafted over to Monday Night Raw in the WWE Draft in October, with Reigns remaining on SmackDown.

However, with the Royal Rumble coming up next month, there's always a chance that WWE has Rollins win and challenge Roman Reigns over on SmackDown to a huge WrestleMania match.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not WWE has any plans for Rollins and Reigns to actually have a proper feud over the coming weeks, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any updates on that front.

You can watch Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on WWE Raw and SmackDown respectively live in the UK on BT Sport.

