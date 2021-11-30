Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Map: Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 is generating masses of excitement right across the gaming industry with many pondering what the new map could look like.

The fantasy RPG series is producing a sequel to the first BOTW game which has wide levels of exploration that players could do, which was one of the reasons why Nintendo received plaudits, complete with small villages and beach towns which enticed curiosity to explore further.

With this in mind, attention has now turned to this upcoming release as gamers across social media platforms such as Reddit are already discussing what could potentially be included.

Despite BOTW2 first being revealed during E3 2019, Nintendo have been incredibly tight-lipped regarding what players can expect from the latest installation and what map changes may have been put in place.

BOTW2 will be the 20th game in The Legend of Zelda series and will likely commemorate the 35th anniversary since the very first game was launched back in 1986.

Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Map

At the time of writing, no official confirmation has been given to us from Nintendo regarding what sort of map gamers will be given in BOTW2. However, thanks to some eagle eyes, some fans have noticed that it looks like the same map will be used in this new game.

This was noticed by the YouTube channel Nintendo Village who managed to syndicate a screenshot taken from the BOTW2 trailer in the first game, noticing that it is the same section of Hyrule, with the difference being that Hyrule Castle is being lifted into the air on the trailer.

Of course, this has its pros and cons. If it's the same map, then BOTW2 may be much more narrative-driven than the first game was, where most of the enjoyment came from free-roaming.

Because of this, applying the same map into BOTW2 will sap all of that enjoyment away. But this might not be the case if the darker and creepy trailer means that the map will have dramatically changed.

This is speculation but the demise of Calamity Ganon in the first game may have something to do with the way the new map may appear, with his new form possibly lifting Hyrule Castle off the ground as shown.

Nevertheless, we will have to wait and see what Nintendo give us in the coming days, weeks and months that lie ahead.

