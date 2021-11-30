Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace go head to head in Premier League action tonight and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

There is no doubt that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are struggling this season and they are far too close to the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace have done a lot better than expected and sit in mid-table, but they could easily get dragged back into the relegation battle.

It should be an entertaining match with the two sides both wanting to dominate possession, and it will be very interesting to see how they line up as the fixtures become very congested throughout the Christmas period.

Here is everything you need to know about Leeds vs Crystal Palace:

Date

Leeds United face Crystal Palace on Tuesday 30th November 2021 at Elland Road and the game will kick off at 8.15pm UK time.

How To Watch

This Premier League match will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To stream this game, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month to have this subscription.

Live Stream

Once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace on any device which has the Amazon Prime app, like LG TV’s or Apple Devices.

The PS5 also has the app. You can also watch it on your laptop on the Amazon Prime website.

Team News

Crystal Palace are without some key players as midfielder James McArthur and defender Joachim Andersen both have hamstring injuries.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ferguson is still yet to make his first Palace appearance due to a long-term injury.

Leeds are also missing some big players as Robin Koch, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are all sidelined.

Leeds Predicted XI: Meslier; Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Roberts, Dallas, Harrison; James

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Zaha, Benteke

Prediction

This game is really hard to predict, but it is always hard to play at Elland Road in front of a packed crowd. Both sides will not be wanting to lose, so we see this being a score draw.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-2 Crystal Palace

Odds

The bookies are finding the game a tough one to predict, but they do have Leeds as slight favourites.

Leeds to win: 31/21

Draw: 12/5

Crystal Palace to win: 28/13

Head to Head

There have been eight Premier League fixtures played between the two. Palace have won three, Leeds have won four and they have drawn once.

Last Five Premier League Meetings:

9th May 1995: Leeds United 3-1 Crystal Palace

23rd August 1997: Leeds United 0-2 Crystal Palace

31st January 1998: Crystal Palace 0-2 Leeds United

7th November 2020: Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United

8th February 2021: Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace

