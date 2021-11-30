UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs Islam Makhachev Main Event Leaked for February 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A major main event has been leaked for a UFC event in February 2022, with Beneil Dariush vs Islam Makhachev set to headline the card in the Lightweight division.

Makhachev has been tearing through the 155-pound division, with the Russian still looking for a top 10 ranked opponent in the octagon.

Dariush would be a perfect foil for the wrestling great, and it appears as though this mega-fight will be headlining a UFC Fight Night event on Saturday February 26th 2022.

ESPN first leaked the news of the fight, with the two Lightweights being slated to top the as of yet unannounced card, which also does not have an official title or location at this stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leaked fight between Dariush and Makhachev, which is expected to main event a UFC Fight Night card in February 2022.

Read More: UFC Fight Night: How To Watch, Schedule, UK Time and Everything You Need To Know

Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev Leaked

This fight is one of the most intriguing that could be booked currently in the 155-pound division, with both men in contention to really cement their place as a top contender in 2022.

Dariush comes into the fight having won seven straight fights, with two of these coming in 2021 against Diego Ferreira and former Interim Champion Tony Ferguson back at UFC 262.

Makhachev has 9 straight wins on his fight record coming into this massive main event. The fighter did not compete in 2020, but he did go 3-0 in 2021 with three massively dominant performances against Drew Dober, Thiago Moises and back in October 2021 at UFC 267 against Dan Hooker.

UFC 271 is expected to take place on Saturday February 12th 2022, with Robert Whittaker going after the UFC Middleweight Championship against Israel Adesanya.

If this leaked fight between Dariush and Makhachev goes ahead just two weeks after then February 2022 will be a big month for fight fans!

UFC Fight Night events are ‘free’ events that are not shown on PPV, with Fight Night shows taking place between numbered UFC PPV events and usually featuring names that are looking to build their reputation in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest UFC News and everything MMA/Combat Sports-related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News