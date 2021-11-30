Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor is never far away from the limelight, and this week he hinted that Kamaru Usman's welterweight title is part of his plans.

In 2016, McGregor became the UFC's first champion to reign in two divisions at the same time when he won the featherweight belt as the lightweight titleholder.

And he now appears to fancy stepping to the welterweight title, currently held by Usman, and even went as far to claim that Colby Covington was unfortunate not to beat the Nigerian at UFC 268.

He tweeted: "Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger.

"Without that second-round knockdown, it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome.

"I fancy it greatly for the treble."

UFC president Dana White recently called Usman “the greatest welterweight ever” when he defeated Covington and improved his record to 20-1 as a professional MMA fighter.

Usman is no great fan of McGregor, 33, as a video circulating on Twitter recently proved.

The Nigerian Nightmare is great friends with McGregor's nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov as the pair share the same manager.

When pressed last year if he would ever fight Khabib, Usman quickly shot down the suggestion, saying: “I would never fight Khabib, that’s my brother. It’s just mutual respect. I don’t see myself ever fighting Khabib."

The video shows Usman wildly celebrating Khabib's 2018 defeat of McGregor as part of the crowd in Las Vegas.

Should McGregor come calling, Usman would relish the opportunity to silence the Irishman and further cement himself as one of the greatest ever fighters in the sport.

McGregor hasn't been in the Octagon since he suffered a horror leg break in July this year during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

But he has been back in the gym and is hoping to make a return in 2022.

