Final Fantasy IX Remake: Release Date, Leaks, Nintendo Switch, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know

Square Enix had massive success with the release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and now it appears that the Final Fantasy IX Remake isn’t far behind.

Final Fantasy IX saw a return to the classic art style of the FF series when it was initially released back on Playstation, and still has a huge amount of fans that list the title in their top games to this day.

Although no other Final Fantasy game has the size of the fanbase of Final Fantasy VII, a Remake for IX would certainly be a big hit with RPG players.

Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy IX Remake:

Release Date

There is not currently a release date for the game, as Square Enix has not officially confirmed that the game is even in development.

We will update this page as and when Square Enix makes the official announcement for the game itself.

Leaks

Final Fantasy IX Remake has appeared on online stores with actual box art, meaning that fans are getting even more excited about the game being announced shortly.

These stores have now deleted the box art images and pre-order selections, but at this time we cannot confirm if Square Enix themselves requested that these be taken down or if they were accidentally leaked early.

The game was also part of the massive GeForce Now leak which featured a ton of games that are expected to be released in the next year or so.

Some of the other massive leaks included Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dragon's Dogma 2, Kingdom Hearts 4, Injustice 3, and Mortal Kombat 12.

Nintendo Switch

The Final Fantasy VII Remake was only available on PS4/PS5, but with Kingdom Hearts already having made its way to Nintendo Switch, fans are hoping that the rumoured Final Fantasy IX Remake will also be heading over to the platform.

We will update this page if Square Enix makes the official announcement for Final Fantasy IX Remake heading to Nintendo Switch.

Gameplay

There is currently no gameplay available for the Final Fantasy IX Remake online, although fans are still hoping that some will be leaked soon!

