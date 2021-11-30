Is the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.4 Being Released on Xbox One and PS4?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 1.4 Patch is expected to be released onto consoles and PC in early 2022, but will the new update be coming to Xbox One and Playstation 4?

Players on the ‘current’ generation of consoles have been suffering through more glitches, bugs and issues with Cyberpunk 2077 than those on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Whilst CD Projekt Red is currently working on a Next-Gen version of the game for the aforementioned Microsoft and Sony consoles, there are some fans wondering if the game’s extra flawed version on the current hardware will also be updated.

President and Joint CEO of the CD PROJEKT Group Adam Kiciński confirmed the plans for the game and Xbox One and PS4 in the company’s latest financial report.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 1.4 Patch and whether it will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

Cyberpunk Patch 1.4 on Xbox One and PS4

Kiciński confirmed during the financial report that the company is still working on both the current and next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077.

He said: “We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms.

“There is also ongoing work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion. In parallel, we carry on with the transformation of our studio, which is affecting more and more production teams.”

It is not confirmed exactly when the 1.4 Patch for all platforms will be released, however, we hope to get more information on this as the company lays out their plans for Q1 in 2022.

Although players on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will be benefiting the most from the upcoming changes to the game, at least those who purchased and currently play the game on Xbox One and PS4 at least know that they’re going to be getting some sort of patch to make the game more usable on their hardware.

