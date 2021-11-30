Will Green Goblin Feature In Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is on the way and fans of the gaming series are already speculating whether the iconic villain, Green Goblin, will feature in the storyline.

While this supervillain has been iconic as far as the films are concerned, Norman Osborn, an important character from the first game, had not yet turned into the Green Goblin form in Insomniac's reboot.

Peter Parker had been Spider-Man for eight years when the story ended last time and we are expecting more surprises, twists and turns for the upcoming sequel.

With plenty talking about who might and who might not be included, Green Goblin appears to be on the tips of many tongues due to where the story has progressed to.

That being said, while we know Kraven the Hunter and Venom are in the game, will the Green Goblin be too?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Green Goblin

At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation at this stage regarding whether the Green Goblin will feature in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. However, we would be hugely surprised if he wasn't.

Osborn was a sly character and came across as very in the first game. He simply has to change into Green Goblin at some point in the Insomniac world and it would be a huge opportunity missed if they decided not to do that in the second game.

However, if we go back to Mile Morales, fans noticed during the Credits scene that Osborn's son Harry is in a medicinal tank in a coma-like condition, with him demanding to Dr Otto Octavius to be released.

We knew that he was researching Devil's Breath as a cure for Harry's autoimmune disease that had taken over him, with black sprigs wrapping around his limps, which could suggest the birth of a new form, the Green Goblin.

Here is the scene in question (thanks to Collider):

Of course, this is all just speculation. But it would certainly make sense if you take the timeline and series of events from Miles Morales into consideration. It would be hard to imagine Marvel's Spider-Man 2 without Green Goblin in it, quite frankly.

That being said, we will update this article in the coming weeks and months as soon as we have more information on this topic - stay tuned and keep your Spidey-senses engaged!

