Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After almost being reduced to tears by Becky Lynch last week, Liv Morgan got her revenge with a brutal promo after signing her first ever WWE title match contract.

Big Time Becks agreed to defend her Raw Women's Championship against her new rival on next week's episode of the red brand.

But locking in her first major title clash wasn't enough for Morgan.

With Sonya Deville overseeing the transaction, things started to get heated between the two wrestlers as Lynch once again tried to antagonise her opponent.

Last week, she took a personal swipe by addressing the fact the Riott Squad is no longer a part of WWE and therefore no longer there to support Morgan.

The Riott Squad was a group Morgan was once part of, with her friends Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. The faction disbanded and Morgan's teammates have since left WWE — Logan is currently on hiatus while Riott, now wrestling under the persona Ruby Soho, is making a name for herself on All Elite Wrestling.

An upset Morgan landed a punch on Lynch in retaliation and seemed to have held onto that energy as she entered the contract talks with Lynch this week.

"Wow, who knew Big Time Becks cried like such a little baby?" Morgan jibed as she reflected on The Man's emotional post-match interview at Survivor Series after beating former best friend Charlotte Flair.

The crowd clamoured as a furious looking Lynch could only stand and take the verbal blows. Sensing she'd hit a nerve, Morgan went in for the kill.

"You know what else, Beck? You're the reason why your friend is gone — just like your big, fat, greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone.

"You're nothing but a bully. So tell me, how does it feel knowing that you've become everything you once despised? You resented Charlotte Flair for making you her number two, and you want me to be yours? Ha!

"Well unfortunately for you, I learned from all your past mistakes. You're not the Becky I once admired and I'm not the Liv that you left behind."

A number of fans and even fellow WWE stars were completely blown away by Morgan's savage mic drop moment.

Alexa Bliss and former company wrestler Trish Stratus tweeted their support, absolutely loving Morgan being "all fired up."

Supporters also took to Twitter to respond to Morgan's brutal promo and many were left completely shellshocked.

After the heated mic work, the two women then met inside the ring after agreeing to a 5-on-5 tag team match between Team Liv and Team Becky.

Teasing the fans into what they can expect from these two women in next week's title match, Morgan put in a show-stopping performance as she fought all five of her competitors before pinning Tamina to clinch the win.

Now, all focus shifts to their next meeting, which will be a battle for the red brand title next Monday.

You can watch every single episode of Monday Night Raw live here in the UK on BT Sport.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

News Now - Sport News