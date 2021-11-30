Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook are all set to end their long-running feud when they meet in a Manchester showdown on February 19.

The pair have been squabbling and exchanging insults for 17 years, but will finally find out who is the better fighter when they meet in their non-title fight in the New Year.

As with most fights, the details of which fighter pockets what and who gets more will unlikely be revealed until after the bout, but in this one, it appears Khan is the main breadwinner.

The Bolton-man is the first name on the poster and the A-side of the bout.

Both men will walk away a dime or two richer after the boxing bout, but here, GiveMeSport takes a look at who is worth more.

Kell Brook - Net Worth $22 million

The former IBF welterweight champion has also competed at light middleweight and middleweight.

The undoubted highlight of his career came when he claimed the IBF welterweight title when defeating Shawn Porter in 2014.

From there, he has increased his net worth every year thanks to high value fights against Gennady Golovkin in 2016 ($3,500,000) and Errol Spence Jr in 2017 ($3,000,000).

He has raked in $6,000,000 from his last four fights, including 40% of the purse during his last fight against Terence Crawford that came to around $2,000,000.

Amir Khan - Net Worth $40 million

Brook has used jibes about Khan's appearance on I'm A Celebrity and in his own BBC reality show as a means to put down the Bolton fighter.

But those TV programmes and the added fame that accompanies it has helped Khan become a richer man, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In the BBC show, Khan reveals he has started a Wedding Hall business that has cost him £11 million.

In terms of his boxing career, Khan has rarely shirked a challenge and made $13 million from one fight when he was beaten by all-time great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

