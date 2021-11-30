Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi won the 2021 Men's Ballon d'Or on Monday evening.

The result has caused a stir, with many big names in the footballing world thinking he didn't deserve it.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos believes it was an undeserved victory.

"For me, Karim [Benzema] would have been the number one if you were really looking for the best individual player of the last year, because I can see from close quarters what an outstanding footballer he is," Kroos told his official podcast Einfach mal Luppen, per Eurosport.

"When I see how many decisive goals Cristiano has scored lately - Manchester United are still in the Champions League thanks to him alone - then, in my eyes, Cristiano would have also come before Messi."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He added: “There is no doubt that together with Cristiano, he has been the best player of the last decade, but this year it should be another forward.”

Iker Casillas, Oliver Khan and Lothar Matthaus also all think Messi wasn't the most deserving winner.

But one man who firmly agrees with the decision is legendary commentator, Ray Hudson.

Hudson has waxed lyrical about Messi multiple times in the past and he's in no doubt that the Argentine deserved to win the award for a seventh time.

"The Mozart of our game, for eternity..the rest? Banjo players," he started.

"All the cynics, critics & haters, keep throwing ya bricks at him! He takes them & builds another monument to his genius w/them!

"Messi`s world. Where the insane & impossible, becomes the expected!"

Hudson then replied to a fan who asked whether he thought Messi deserved to triumph or not.

Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or was very controversial.

Man United NICK A POINT at Stamford Bridge! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

But, in Hudson's eyes, there was nothing controversial about it whatsoever.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News