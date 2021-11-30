Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Release Date Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The release date of Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 has seemingly been leaked, with Riot Games expecting to bring out the latest version of the game shortly.

Riot is reportedly working on a few different changes for the latest iteration of the game, with a new Initiator Agent apparently in the works.

This will be the first release as part of Episode 4, and fans are anticipating that there will be a lot of content adding to the lore of Valorant as well as the gameplay with the next release.

Recent leaks appear to indicate when Episode 4 Act 1 will be released, but they also give an insight as to when we may see Acts 2 and 3 make their way out to the player base.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recent leaks indicating what the release date of Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 could be.

When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Released?

According to leaks from @ValorantHubb, Episode 4 Act 1 will be starting on Tuesday 11th January 2022.

It is worth noting that release dates for patches and updates can always change, as we saw with the cancellation of Patch 3.11 in November 2021 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Launch

@ValorantHubb also noted that Episode 4 Act 2 is expected to begin on Tuesday March 1st 2022, although again this may well be changed by Riot the closer we get to the expected launch of the update.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Launch

It is also being speculated that Act 3 will be starting on Tuesday April 26th 2022.

Again, these dates are tentative and may well change once the Acts themselves are officially up and running, depending on the development time and hotfixes that may have to be implemented during the season.

Other information regarding Episode 4 Act 1 is limited at this stage, but we will be updating here on GiveMeSport as and when we get more information on the upcoming update to the massively popular eSports title.

