Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires: System Requirements Revealed

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will be released in 2022 and we have revealed all the system requirements you need to know ahead of the game coming out.

This action role playing game available on all platforms will be one that many look to play as it is part of the very successful franchise and is somewhat of an adaptation to Dynasty Warriors 9.

The game will have a lot of interesting new features, but stick true to its roots, and we are very excited to see more details when they are revealed.

As we wait to find out the full release date of the game, the gaming community continues to play past games in the franchise, and this emphasises how good the franchise is.

System Requirements for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

For those who do not know, the system requirements are for those who play on PC and without them, they would not have a very good gaming experience.

There are two different sets of system requirements, the minimum and the recommended.

Thes recommended system requirements will give you an even better playing experience, so be sure to use these settings if you can.

Here are both the system requirements in full:

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Core i5 2400 or over

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or over

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: 16 bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Core i7-3770 or over

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or over

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: 16 bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

These system requirements should not change in the slightest, but sometimes on the rare occasion we see the system requirements change. If they do change we will update this page as soon as possible.

