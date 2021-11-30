Crystal Palace news: 'What an addition' - £19.5m ace tipped to become key man under Vieira

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay has backed Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze to win a place in Patrick Vieira's starting XI.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Eagles from QPR for £19.5m last summer, made his return from injury against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Eze has been out for more than six months but appeared for the first time under Vieira as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Steven Gerrard's men.

What happened against Aston Villa?

Palace came into the game looking to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to eight games having put together a fine set of results in recent weeks.

But from the moment Matt Targett lashed Villa into an early lead, continuing that run always looked a difficult assignment.

Marc Guehi did score his third goal in as many games for club and country late on, but only after John McGinn had sealed the points for Villa. His consolation was one of only three shots on target Vieira's team mustered up on an afternoon of few positives.

But the return of Eze, who replaced Luka Milivojevic for the final 30 minutes, was definitely one for Vieira, who'll be hoping his side can bounce back when they travel to Elland Road this evening.

And Barclay is confident that Eze can become a regular starter again under the Frenchman after his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure he can do it and what an addition he will be and how exciting will Palace be when he's fit and firing in the team."

Is Eze likely to start against Leeds?

Following a disjointed performance against Villa, Vieira could opt to make changes to his side when they travel to Leeds.

Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher are virtually guaranteed starters, and with Eze unlikely to play through the middle, it leaves just one attacking position to be filled on the right.

Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise - who started there against Villa - have shared the workload in recent weeks, but neither have hit top form and therefore Vieira could choose to freshen things up and hand Eze his first start since May against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

